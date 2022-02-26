A performance by The Russian State Ballet in Northampton has been cancelled at short notice because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre was due to host performances of The Nutcracker today (Saturday 26th February) and tomorrow (Sunday 27th February).

However, shortly before the show was about to start, the theatre tweeted: "Given the situation in Ukraine, Royal & Derngate have taken the decision to cancel today’s performances of The Russian State Ballet."

The theatre added: "All customers who have purchased tickets for the ballet will receive a full refund and be contacted by the venue’s box office team over the next 10 days. They ask that you do not contact them at this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and for this short notice in this announcement."

The show was due to be performed by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia and The Russian State Ballet Orchestra at 2.30pm and 7.30pm today.

Some theatre-goers were frustrated by the decision. On Twitter one person replied: "Absolutely ridiculous that you have cancelled this literally as people are waiting for the show to start, why haven’t you done this days ago?"

However there was also support for the decision. One Twitter user said: "Brilliant brilliant well done we need to stand UNITED."

On the theatre's website, The Nutcracker is described as a fantasy ballet for all the family that begins as night falls on Christmas Eve.