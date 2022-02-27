Play video

Ukrainian demonstrator Natalia Scott speaks to ITV News Anglia

Demonstrations have been held across the region to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

In Norwich hundreds gathered for a rally against the Russian invasion. It was organised by Natalia Scott, who fears for her loved ones back home.

"One of the worst things is to feel that you're helpless," she said. "You're here, your family are there.

"You can't go and do the shopping in Tesco. You can't go to work. You can't enjoy life because you know that your family could be dead any second tomorrow.

"We want to stand for our European way and we decide how to live, not Putin. It's Ukrainians who decide how to live.

"We are going to fight for our independence and we're going to fight for our land. It doesn't matter how strong our enemy is because it's our land."

A demonstration to show solidarity with Ukraine being held in Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Peterborough people attended a service at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St Olga before marching through the city to Cathedral Square.

Many who attended have family in the country and are desperately worried for their safety.

Alla Irodenko, organiser of the Peterborough demonstrations, said: "It's difficult. We are heartbroken with all this going on.

"It's hard to speak, it's hard to sleep, it's hard to eat at the moment.

"We all worry sick for our families and our soldiers."

Protesters march through Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

More than a hundred people gathered on the steps of City Hall in Norwich to show support for the people of Ukraine. Credit: ITV News Anglia