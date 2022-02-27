Play video

English teacher Harry Lee speaking from his home in Kharkiv, Ukraine

A teacher from Cambridge who is living in Ukraine has described being woken up by sirens, bombs and machine guns.

Harry Lee, an English teacher, is in Kharkiv in the north-east of the country with his Ukrainian girlfriend.

He said the attacks had intensified, describing last night's bombings as the "worst it's been".

Mr Lee said: "Towards the later stages of the evening, about 11 o'clock, the bombs started again, which is the first time we've had it that late at night since this started.

"It was quite heavy bombing. We ending up sleeping reasonably well, then about 6 o'clock they started really loudly.

"And then they had, I don't know what it's called, when you have that car that fires lots of rockets in one go. They had those going.

"You have constant repetitive bombings and then machine guns. You could hear from a vehicle some sort of machine gun.

"Last night was definitely the busiest or the worst it's been."

Mr Lee said many people in Kharkiv had taken shelter in the subway during the bombing.

People sheltering in the subway in Kharkiv, Ukraine, during a night of bombing. Credit: Harry Lee

Mr Lee says he is determined to stay and has been inspired by Ukrainian resistance.

"I think I've adopted the culture of the country and just get on with it," he said.

"Don't let fear, don't let this behaviour from Russia win, don't let it defeat you as a person.

"I think that's what the people are doing. Not letting fear control their lives.

"They are standing up and saying, no we're not going to be pushed over again, like they were in history before."