A drug dealer who claimed his stash of 24 wraps of cocaine was for treating his dizziness has been jailed.

Jousif Nechirvan, 26, also told officers that a knife found on the back seat of his car was for cooking barbecues, when he was stopped by officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

They pulled him over in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 2am on 26 April 2020.

Officers searched the car and discovered a plastic tub behind the driver’s seat containing 24 wraps of cocaine worth up to £720.

Nechirvan, of Redgate Court, Peterborough, claimed he used the drug to treat dizziness.

However, he later admitted possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and last week was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Sgt Matt Lauch said: “These substances cause havoc with the lives of people trapped in addiction. Drug dealing can also cause significant issues for our communities, with links to anti-social behaviour and violence.”