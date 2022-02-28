A fashion student has been turning heads by creating a dress from unused Covid PPE material.

Lorna Gibson from Harlow now studies at the University of Salford and made the dress as part of her final year project.

Her dad is a power station engineer, and she said she took her inspiration from safety wear worn on-site.

Lorna's aspiration was also to help raise awareness around the low representation of women in industrial jobs, commenting: "The social expectations surrounding women in industry are somewhat unclear and out of date."

“My ambition was to make typically ‘unstylish’ safety workwear more appealing. I was passionate about upcycling protective clothing from the sector to make it stylish.

Lorna continued: “Although an intimidating task at first, the firm and thick nature of chemical suit material makes for a great base fabric when producing high volume. It offers a ‘firm but flexible’ exterior due to its PVC coating. This made it ideal for the quirky shaping that I needed to make this dress. It’s a bit of fun that also makes a serious and important point.”

The ensemble will now be showcased at a Graduate Fashion Show but she hopes it will eventually be showcased at London Fashion Week.