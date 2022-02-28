A mural honouring England's record appearance-maker Ben Youngs has been unveiled at the rugby club where he took his first steps in the game.

The artwork at Holt RFC in Norfolk was commissioned by England Rugby and shows Youngs celebrating one of his career highlights when England won the Grand Slam in Paris in 2016.

Holt RFC was Youngs’ grass-roots club where he played much of his rugby growing up and the Youngs family are still associated with Holt.

“Holt is where I found my love of rugby” Youngs told the club's website. “It is where I learned to feel free, to have fun, to complete and have that camaraderie with teammates.

“Every single player has started out at grassroots and I was one of those lucky ones who was able to fulfil a dream off the back of it.”

Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: "Today's achievement is as much my family’s moment as it is mine. It’s a reflection of them because without the support they give me I’d never achieve it.

"I have the love and respect from my teammates and those who matter to me and I don’t wish for anything more than that."

Rob Hughes, chairman of Holt RFC, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Ben has achieved in his career. He is an inspiration to all of us, especially the hundreds of minis and junior players that we have playing here every weekend.

"Just like them, Ben started as a young boy running out on our pitches and to see him running out at Twickenham to become the most capped player ever is very special.”

Chris Harrison, Holt’s president and Youngs’ godfather, said: “The mural is a fitting tribute to Ben, not just as a player but as a person.

"It is the first thing you see as you drive into the club house, and it is a standout piece of art that captures Ben brilliantly.

"He has achieved so much in the sport, but he has always stayed connected to us here and we can’t wait for him to visit us after the Six Nations to see the mural in person.”

Youngs made his record-breaking appearance in England's win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, overtaking Jason Leonard as he won his 115th cap.

It comes in a trophy-laden international career that has seen the Leicester scrum-half play at three World Cups, including one final, win four Six Nations titles and one Grand Slam, and four Premiership titles.

Eddie Jones was among those to pay tribute to Youngs, describing him as "a real role model" for the way he had mentored younger players.