There will be more police patrols in the New Town area of Luton following the suspicious death of a man in his 30s.

Bedfordshire Police were called to New Town Street on Sunday morning, following reports of a body being found.

The force cordoned off the street as part of the investigation in the death.

The man's family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Befordshire Police said the death was being treated as suspicious and there would be further updates on the investigation on Monday.

The force said that people living in the area would notice an increased police presence as they carried out their investigation.