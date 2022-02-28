Woman aged in her 70s found dead after house fire in Costessey near Norwich

Emergency services found the woman's body on Sunday following the fire Credit: Google Street View

The body of a woman has been found following a house fire near Norwich, said police.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tower Close in Costessey on Sunday following reports of a fire.

Officers found the body of a woman, who was in her 70s, just after midday.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

A police cordon remains in place while crime scene investigators and fire investigators carry out work to find out what happened.

