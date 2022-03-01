Play video

A Ukrainian woman living in Norwich has said it is like living in "horror film" waiting for news of her 72-year-old mother, who is trapped in a region occupied by Russian troops.

As the conflict enters its fifth day, Natalia Scott is desperately trying to keep in touch with her mother, Nina Nikiforova.

Mrs Nikiforova lives alone between Kyiv and Chernobyl, an area now occupied by Russian troops.

She said it had been difficult to make contact because there was no electricity in the basement where she was taking shelter from the fighting.

Ms Scott said: "When I ask her how she is she says 'I am fine', but I know even if she is not fine she wouldn't tell me, as she knows I would worry for her and she knows I can't do anything.

Natalia Scott watches the news, desperate for any news of her family in Ukraine Credit: ITV New Anglia

"It's like life in one day became a nightmare. It is like a horror film and sometimes you can't believe it is happening."

Mrs Scott organised a demonstration over the weekend in Norwich to galvanise support for her homeland.

She said: "That demonstration - you can't imagine how big a meaning it had to me. They united with the one aim, to stand by our country, to help our people."

Meanwhile, Norfolk based former army chief, General Lord Dannatt said the threats Vladimir Putin was making about raising nuclear alert levels should be taken extremely seriously.

He told ITV News Anglia that Putin had constantly surprised the international community with the lengths he was willing go to, and in the last week he had done so again.

However, the resilience and fortitude of the Ukrainian people had frustrated the advance of the Russian troops, he said.

Meanwhile, the first round of crucial talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded as fighting raged on.

Ukrainian authorities did not reveal any information about the talks that happened on the border with Belarus, but said the delegations had returned to their capitals and more could take place soon.

The negotiations were the first face-to-face talks since the start of the invasion, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office saying it would demand an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian troops.