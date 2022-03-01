Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol top the bill for Latitude Festival, which has announced its line-up.

It will be held in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk from 21 July to 24 July.

Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Fontaines D.C. and Russell Howard are also among the big names set to appear at the celebration of music, comedy and the arts.

Foals return as headliners, having filled the slot in 2013 and made their first appearance in 2008.

Lewis Capaldi and Foals are among the headliners at Latitude Festival 2022. Credit: PA

The band said: “We're honoured and thrilled to be headlining Latitude this year.

"It's especially significant to us as our first-ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost 10 years ago and we remember the rush of that show like it's today. It felt like being handed the controls to a jumbo jet at 35k feet...

"Latitude helped us and many other great UK bands realise their potential. We couldn't be happier to come back on the Saturday night to remind everyone and ourselves how powerful and euphoric live music can be.”

Double Brit Award winner Lewis Capaldi makes his Latitude debut, and could premiere material from his second album.

Snow Patrol, headliners from the first Latitude in 2006, also return to Suffolk, having been forced to cancel their headline slot at the festival in 2019 due to illness and a special guest slot again in 2021 due to Covid. They were also due to play at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

The band said: “We are so delighted to be back playing Latitude once again. We headlined the very first one in 2006 and we’re so honoured to be asked to headline once again.

"It's one of the best festivals in the UK and we can’t wait."

Russell Howard and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform at Latitude Festival 2022 Credit: PA

The line-up at the comedy arena is led by Russell Howard, who will appear at Henham Park having finished his third world tour.

The comedian, who presents The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One, said: "Can’t wait to headline Latitude. Such a brilliant festival and always has an excellent range of music and comedy.”

He will be joined by comedian and poet Tim Key, performing his sell-out show Mulberry, along with comedian and broadcaster Rosie Jones, David O'Doherty and Alex Horne, who will bring his musical comedy act The Horne Section to the comedy stage.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean, known for her appearances on Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo, will return to the festival, along with Lara Ricote, recent winner of the Funny Women Stage Award.

Live at the Apollo star Maisie Adam, BBC New Comedy Award finalist Lily Philips, comedian Michael Odewale, and Rachel Fairburn, stand up comedian and co-host of the podcast All Killa No Filla, also join the line-up.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction returns to Latitude for a sixth year, with a set of literary events featuring broadcaster Vick Hope and author of the best-seller The Authority Gap, Mary Ann Sieghart.

Dame Sheila Hancock will also appear to open up about her ninth decade, in conversation about her new book Old Rage.