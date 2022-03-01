Donations continue to flood in for people in Ukraine from across East Anglia.

In Northampton two lorries which were driven from Ukraine have been filled with medical supplies, clothes and hygiene products

Some of the organisers have family in Ukraine and say they've been overwhelmed by the support they've had from friends and strangers including people from the Lithuanian, Polish and English communities.

Slavik Talalayenko says they started to receive donations within a couple of hours of putting a message on social media. He said: "We put it on social media not knowing what would happen, but people turned out to support us. We have had a huge support from people in Northampton, I'm really proud to be in this town."

Two trucks have come over from Ukraine, with Ukrainian number plates, to take the supplies back. Two futher trucks from a Northampton company are also being used to transport the donations.

Mr Talalayenko has family in Ukraine, his father has joined the military to fight the Russian invasion, while his sister is working in a local hospital. He said: "I spoke yesterday with my family, all of them are staying underground because there's bombing every day, it's so difficult for them."