A couple from Cambridge say they have been "overwhelmed" by the response after they painted their house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Armed with 10 litres of paint, costing £76, Rend Platings and her husband Michael took to redecorating the outside of their home at the weekend in blue and yellow.

“People have been honking their horns and asking to take pictures this week. More importantly, people in Ukraine have loved it,” said Mrs Platings, a former diplomat who now works as a charity chief executive.

Pictures of the couple’s house have been spread far and wide on social media, including to those in the country.

“The house needed a lick of paint anyway. It has proven itself to be motivating and encouraging to people who are there, so it was worth every effort to do it," she told ITV News Anglia.

Having been in Ukraine in recent weeks to visit friends, Mrs Platings said painting the house was a way for the couple to “show their support”.

The couple planned the colour scheme using software before painting it for real Credit: Rend Platings

“I really hope that people will think about putting a picture of the Ukrainian flag on their windows, something small, so we can see the level of support and what people are going through.”

She added: “I’m Iraqi and my father campaigned for democracy non-stop for 35 years. He inspired me to want to make a difference.”

Speaking to the PA News Agency Mr Platings said he and his wife wanted to make a statement more significant than a tweet.

“I find social media to be impermanent," he said.

“This could be something that carries on longer than the average attention span on Twitter.”

He added: “It’s really not about us but people have said they’re proud to be our friends.

“People in Ukraine have appreciated the support that they’re getting from everyone all over the world.”

The couple has also attended demonstrations and encouraged people to donate to the country.