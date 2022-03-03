The Queen's pageant-master Bruno Peek is recovering at home after being hit by a bus that he said failed to stop and "left him for dead".

Mr Peek is organising the first major event to mark the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee and has become a well known face across the country during Royal Celebrations and other national events.

He was injured on Saturday afternoon when he was walking along the high street in Gorleston in Norfolk.

He thinks it was a glancing blow from a wing mirror or side of the bus that knocked him out near the Short Blue pub and left him needing stitches in a head wound.

Bruno Peek needed stitches in a head wound after being hit by a bus

"It knocked me unconscious and I had to be taken to hospital so they could give me a full check up, including my heart as I have a heart condition," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I was there for several hours and had to have stitches in the top of my head to seal the wound which the doctor said would take around 10 days to heal.

"The driver of the bus did not stop, so basically left me there not knowing whether I was alive or dead, which has had a great personal impact on me."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Bruno Peek will be pageant-master for the Platinum Jubilee Beacons Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

As the Queen's pageant master Mr Peek has been regularly involved in royal celebrations and other national events.

This year he is organising the first major event to mark the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee when beacons will be lit across the country and Commonwealth at the start of the bank holiday in June.

In previous years he handed the Queen a ceremonial torch to light the national beacon on the River Thames to signal the start of Britain’s year-long millennium celebrations. More than 1,300 other beacons were lit that night, all co-ordinated by Mr Peek and his team.

He went on to co-ordinate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Summer Party, 60th anniversary events commemorating the end of World War II, Trafalgar Weekend and Enjoy England.

He was also responsible for The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Beacons, which saw more than 4,000 beacons throughout the United Kingdom and in countries around the world.