Watch the moment Alan Gray stops knifeman Thomas James from attacking again

A heroic doorman has been commended for his bravery for stopping a teenage knife attacker in his tracks.

Alan Gray, who is aged in his 60s, managed to pin 18-year-old Thomas James to a window after the teenager went on a stabbing spree in Norwich.

The judge congratulated Mr Gray for his bravery in stepping in at risk to himself, as he jailed James for six years.

James attacked his first victim after a fight involving five men outside a bar in Prince of Wales Road, the centre of the city's nightlife, on 9 October, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He was seen walking behind his first victim, before lunging forward and causing a deep cut in his arm, buttock and chest. Officers said they believed he "could have lost his life".

Thomas James was sentenced to six years behind bars. Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

When police intervened, James walked backwards and hid his hands from officers.

CCTV footage shows James move further down the street and attack a second man, in his 20s, who suffered a laceration to his armpit.

As James tried to attack a second time, the victim dodged out the way and doorman Mr Gray managed to intervene.

He pinned James against a wall while he waited for officers to arrive, and suffered a small stomach wound which was later treated by paramedics.

At Norwich Crown Court, James, of Bolton Road, was sentenced for three counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for six years for the first count and two years for each of the others, to run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to 18 months for possession of a knife.