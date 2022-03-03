Play video

A project to give free haircuts to people living on the streets has proved a big success across the county, after starting out in Essex.

The scheme gives people who are homeless the chance to get a free trim from volunteer hairdresseres at pop-up salons.

Haircuts4Homeless in Peterborough has gone from strength to strength at the city's Outside Links service, where it is held every month.

It mainly provides help for prisoners but the haircut scheme is open to anyone on the streets, not just former inmates.

Sharron Walker is one of the hairdressers who gives her time free of charge.

She said: "When you are hairdressing every day you don't realise the impact it has on someone who really needs a haircut and is so grateful for it. It makes you feel good."

The Haircuts4Homeless scheme has been a big success across the country

Regular customer Shane Currie has been using the service for three years.

He said: "It's great. The ladies are lovely giving up their time for free. You cannot ask for more than that - it's unbelievable."

Originally set up in Essex by hairdresser Stewart Roberts, Haircuts4Homeless has grown rapidly with projects now being run across the country.