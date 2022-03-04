A father who was found stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday has been described as a "beautiful soul" by his family.

Saul Murray, 33, was discovered by police at an address in New Town Street, Luton, shortly after 5am on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday revealed Mr Murray died from blood loss from a knife wound.

In a statement, his family said: “Saul was a beautiful soul, a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He was hard working and enjoyed life and loved his children. You will be missed by us all. RIP.”

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of murder, but she has since been released under investigation.

They are continuing to appeal for information.

Det Insp Dale Mepstead, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murray’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Our inquiries are continuing at pace to establish the events leading up to Mr Murray’s death, and we continue to seek the public’s help in piecing together what has taken place.

“If you were in the area between 3am and 5am and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information that could help our inquiries, please get in touch right away.”