A drink-driver who recorded the highest roadside breathalyser reading police had ever seen blamed it on "one small glass of vodka", said officers.

He was stopped by members of the public after crashing into the central reservation on the A1139 near Peterborough just before 7pm on Tuesday, and detained until police arrived at the scene.

The driver blew a reading of 186mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath - more than five times the legal limit of 35mcgs.

"This is the highest roadside reading the officers attending had ever seen personally," said Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post.

"When we arrived members of the public had detained the driver as they suspected he was drunk.

"And 186 is the reading he gave when breathalysed."

The man was arrested and taken to custody at Thorpe Wood police station, where he gave a reading two hours later of 156.

"Apparently this was all down to 'one small glass of vodka'," said officers.

"Absolutely shocking," they added.