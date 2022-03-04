Former Anglia TV presenter Bob Wellings has died at his home in Suffolk.

Mr Wellings, 87, joined Anglia Television in 1959 and worked on the nightly About Anglia programme as a reporter and presenter.

In 1969 he joined the BBC and later became a household name working on the Nationwide programme alongside Frank Bough and Sue Lawley.

Mr Wellings, who was born in 1934, retired to Halesworth in Suffolk.

Bob Wellings started as a reporter with Anglia Television in 1959. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Friends said he had a fall just before Christmas and died in his sleep earlier this week.

He is survived by his wife and three children.