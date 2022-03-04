Former Anglia TV and Nationwide presenter Bob Wellings dies
Former Anglia TV presenter Bob Wellings has died at his home in Suffolk.
Mr Wellings, 87, joined Anglia Television in 1959 and worked on the nightly About Anglia programme as a reporter and presenter.
In 1969 he joined the BBC and later became a household name working on the Nationwide programme alongside Frank Bough and Sue Lawley.
Mr Wellings, who was born in 1934, retired to Halesworth in Suffolk.
Friends said he had a fall just before Christmas and died in his sleep earlier this week.
He is survived by his wife and three children.