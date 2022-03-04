About 300 students attended the protest at the University of East Anglia Credit: ITV News Anglia

University students turned out in their hundreds to protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, chanting “Stop the war”.

More than 300 people attended the demonstration at the University of East Anglia in Norwich on Friday afternoon.

The event was organised by friends Ekaterina Dudakova, from Russia, and Anastasiia Medvedieva, from Ukraine, who have struck up a strong friendship while comforting each other through the conflict.

The crowds observed a two-minute silence in honour of the dead from both sides, with many attendees then queueing to have Ukrainian flags painted on their faces.

Anastasiia Medvedieva, left, was one of the organisers of the protest. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The university has 34 Russian students and 10 Ukrainian among its 17,000-strong student body.

Ms Medvedieva, whose family have fled Kyiv, said she hoped the protest would be a way to raise awareness of events in her home country.

She said: “I'm really horrified by the events everyday I wake up and I'm afraid to check the news.”

Ms Dudakova, 21, said: “We are hoping to bring more light on the situation and personal experience so people can understand what it's like to be a citizen of Ukraine and a citizen of Russia.”