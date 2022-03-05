Fire crews tackle blaze in block of flats near Luton town centre

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in flats near Luton town centre.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service are asking people to avoid the Castle Street area.

Crews from Luton, Dunstable, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard are on the scene.

It's not clear if anyone has been hurt.

A picture from the scene shows large plumes of black smoke coming from the windows of the property.

The fire service tweeted: "Crews from Luton, Dunstable, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard are currently in attendance at a High Rise Fire in Luton near to the town centre.

"Avoid the area and expect delays."