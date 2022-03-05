Hundreds of people have joined demonstrations in the Anglia region in support of the Ukrainian people.

Around 300 people turned out in Cambridge at a march organised by the university's Ukrainian society.

Among them was local MP Daniel Zeichner.

The protestors marched through the city, which has a history of welcoming refugees, raising awareness of the evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Professor Olenka Pevny, a Slavic studies expert, said it was becoming obvious the war was a battle for democracy and the western way of life.

She said: "You can't leave it to a madman in the Kremlin to control nations as if they were pawns in his chess game."

Near Ely the logistics and haulage firm Buffaload has formed a charity, Ukraine Lifeline Appeal.

Its massive warehouse at Little Downham has become the hub for much of Cambridgeshire's relief efforts.

A small army of volunteers is working to process the vast amount of aid being donated by eople, companies and organisations.

Ross Taylor, from the Ukraine Lifeline Appeal, said the response had been amazing.

He said: "They're digging deep and putting their hands in their pockets and we've had people who've come here and they've spent their whole pension money on bringing things to do their bit to try to help - it's just eye watering."

Dry foods medical supplies and tents are especially needed. Money can also be donated to Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue through a link on the Lifeline Appeal website.

Lorries are taking supplies to where they are needed.

The charity says they will keep travelling to the continent as long as the crisis continues.