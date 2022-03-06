Brotherly love: Gorleston boys raise over £800 selling dog biscuits for Ukraine

Two young brothers from Gorleston in Norfolk have decided to help with the aid effort for Ukraine by bagging up and selling dog biscuits.

Freddie Edwards, 10, and his little brother Dexter have been selling the biscuits on the sea front, helped out by their eight-year-old friends Blake Toovey and Dove Hattams.

The brothers, who go to Hopton Primary School, have raised more than £800 pounds so far, which will go to the Red Cross.

Freddie and Dexter's mum said they've been learning about Ukraine at school but also wanted to help after seeing a video of a boy from Ukraine having to leave his city.

They've been selling the biscuits for a week and also have a Just Giving page.