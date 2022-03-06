An inquest into the death of airman Corrie McKeague, who vanished after a night out in 2016, begins today.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley ruled that matters of evidence, discussed during legal argument on Thursday, should not be reported until after the inquest so as not to influence the jury.

The full inquest is expected to last for four weeks.

Mr McKeague, an RAF gunner from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police believe the airman climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, with the force ruling out other theories.

Mr McKeague was reported missing at 3.42pm on 26 September by colleagues at RAF Honington and no trace of him has been found.