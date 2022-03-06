Two people had to be treated for breathing in smoke after fire tore through a building in Ipswich.

Crews were called to the semi-detached property on Nacton Road just after 5pm on Saturday evening.

Fifteen fire crews from all over the county were called to the incident and a cordon was put up around the area.

They were summoned from Ipswich, Woodbridge, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Needham Market, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Ixworth.

The fire tore through the roof on one side of the property, which is a business and flats.

It took the crews four hours to deal with the incident.