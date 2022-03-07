Cambridgeshire County Council objects to plans for 2,792-acre solar farm

Play video

More concerns have been raised about plans to build the UK's biggest solar farm near Newmarket - this time by Cambridgeshire County Council.

The proposed site from Snailwell to Isleham covers 2,792 acres, the equivalent of two thousand football pitches.

Objections have already been raised by opposition group "Say No To Sunnica" and now the county council has submitted its concerns to the Planning Inspectorate.

Cambridge County Cllr Lorna Dupre said:

"While we're very much in favour at Cambridgeshire county council of renewable energy and moving away from fossil fuels it doesn't mean we're going to unthinkingly support everything that calls itself green or renewable. These fields are very important for growing crops, and we need to see a lot more information and be satisfied that they're properly taken into account, their very high yields of this arable area of the country."

The size of the solar farm means a final decision will come from the government rather than local councils. The plans are past the consultation phase and are now with the Planning Inspectorate. Campaign group "Say No To Sunnica" is asking members of the public to submit their opposition to the development before March 17th.

Catherine Judkins, Say No To Sunnica

"It's a real brutal development this is, it's something that's being inflicted on our community, it's not being done in harmony with communities, it's not green and living alongside nature, it's nothing like that, this is brutal development, it's an application to rewrite the landscape, it's not an application for a solar farm."

John James has run his stud at Chippenham near Newmarket for more than 30 years. He calls it a luxury bed and breakfast for mares and their foals, some who have price tags in the millions of pounds. But his business lies right in the middle of the plans for the solar farm. He is worried about the safety aspect of the battery energy storage which will lie right next to his stables.

"It's the sheer size of the battery unit which is situated about 500m from where we're standing and I don't think Sunnica have given any respect to the people living close by, how it will affect them. I have my business here, we have expensive horses, people aren't going to send their horses here if we have that sat on our doorstep, it's a ticking time bomb, the risks are unknown."

Sunnica says the energy generated by the solar farm would power 175,000 homes.

In a statement, Sunnica bosses said:

"We note the draft relevant representation by Cambridgeshire County Council. Sunnica has carried out a full environmental impact assessment (EIA), undertaken by respected professional advisors. Through this assessment, mitigation has been identified and is committed to in the application. Sunnica is confident that the benefits of the scheme, in particular delivering much needed renewable energy together with environmental mitigation, (including 83% biodiversity net gain) outweigh any remaining impacts."

Members of the public have until March 17th to raise any objections.

The secretary of state for the department of business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) will then consider the application in the following six months, with a final decision expected in Spring 2023.