An Essex man is set to stand trial accused of murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, is alleged to have killed Ashley Wadsworth on February 1.

Sepple spoke to confirm his name, and no pleas were entered as he appeared in the dock at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday for a preparation hearing.

The court heard that a date of September 5 has been set for a two-week trial.

Essex Police attended an address in Tennyson Road shortly after 4pm on February 1.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Ms Wadsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was originally from Vernon, British Colombia, and met Sepple through an online dating app.

She had moved to Chelmsford in November 2021.