Two Ukrainian cities will have the Freedom of the city of Norwich bestowed upon them in a show of solidarity.

The honour will be awarded to the cities of Lviv and Odesa in a specially convened meeting of Norwich City Council on March 15.

Alan Waters, leader of the city council, said: "One of the ways the council can stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Odesa – which, along with Norwich, are both recognised as UNESCO Cities of Literature – is to grant them Freedom of the City.

“This is something we can take forward at the special council meeting next Tuesday when the Lord Mayor will set out our plans to bestow the freedoms to the Ukrainian people of those two cities for their role in upholding the spirit and principles of democracy.”

At the same meeting, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral since 2014, will also be awarded Freedom of the City.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral will also receive the Freedom of the City at the same meeting Credit: ITV Anglia

Next Tuesday’s special meeting has been called by the Lord Mayor of Norwich and will be live streamed.

Awarding Freedom of the City of Norwich dates back to the 13th century. It is an honorary title that gives the city council the opportunity to recognise the contribution that individuals make to the city, or the distinguished service that groups of people can make.

Recent recipients include Sir Robert and Lady Sainsbury, Arthur Miller and Norwich City Football Club.