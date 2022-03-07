Play video

A Suffolk postman has shared footage of a magpie that decided to help him with his 'air mail' delivery technique.

The bird appeared to try to steal the post as Royal Mail postie Rob made his deliveries in Leiston.

The bemused postman humoured the bird before having to quickly intervene when it had a go at 'delivering' one of his letters.

The Royal Mail shared a clip of the "misbehaving magpie" on Sunday.

In the footage, the bird is seen sitting on a pile of letters and pecking them, as the postie exclaims: "What do you think you’re doing? Shoo! You’ll be in trouble."

At one point the magpie looks as though it is about to fly off and leave the postman to his rounds, before it resumes pecking at the mail.

As the postie tries to delicately withdraw one envelope, the bird lunges then flits off with the letter, before parading it around the floor evading his attempts to grab it.

The postman demands: “Hey! Give me that back.

“Give it here. Now that’s naughty.”

The Royal Mail shared the video, and didn't say whether the postman was able to wrestle the post back off his unwanted helper.

But it added on Twitter: "Being at one with nature (ish)! It's all in a day's work for postie Rob in Leiston."