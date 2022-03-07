A man who left grossly offensive voicemails about Covid-19 restrictions on a Conservative MP’s constituency office phone has been spared jail.

Shaun Harris, 51, admitted three malicious communications offences at an earlier hearing, after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Wellingborough MP Peter Bone on 13 December 2021.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court previously heard Harris had become “concerned” during the Government’s Plan B restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, as he had not worked for a year.

On Monday, deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram sentenced Harris to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, as well as a six-month mental health requirement.

The defendant, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, was also made the subject of a restraining order, not to contact Mr Bone or his wife for two years, or attend the MP’s constituency office.

Prosecutor Sukhy Basi had previously said that because of the “situation of the stabbings of MPs, this is the reason the court felt it was best to hear it before a judge”.

The court was told the defendant had left the voicemails in the early hours of the morning, which were diverted to the mobile phone of Mr Bone’s ex-wife.

Conservative Peter Bone has been the MP for Wellingborough in Northamptonshire since 2005

Reading the contents of one of the messages to the court on Friday, Mr Basi said: “This is a message to Peter Bone Tory… MP for Wellingborough.

“If you put any restrictions on us again, we’ll come down there and sort you out.

“You stop doing what you are doing, otherwise we are going to war with you.

“Stop your bull**** Covid restrictions.”

The court also heard a number of threats and expletives directed at Mr Bone were contained in the voicemails.

Mr Bone previously condemned a separate attack on his constituency office in November last year, when the words “Tory sleaze” were painted on it.

The court heard Harris has 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including sending abusive messages to two females in 2018.