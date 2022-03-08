A father and son have been jailed for a "significant drug-dealing operation" peddling millions of pounds worth of cocaine across Cambridgeshire.

Jason Lenk, 52, and his son Callum, 25, were arrested in December after police found drugs with a street value of almost £3 million.

Officers stopped Callum Lenk, of High Street in Haddenham, driving in Royston, Hertfordshire, and found around seven kilos of cocaine in a box on the back seat.

A further 22 kilos of the Class A drug were then found during a raid on Jason Lenk's home in Balland Fields, Willingham.

Cocaine seized from Jason Lenk's house. Credit: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “The Lenks were involved in a significant drug dealing operation, buying large quantities of cocaine and then selling it on in smaller amounts to street dealers for onward sale.

“They paid no regard to the wider harm they were causing to our communities by peddling these drugs across Cambridgeshire and beyond, and I’m pleased they are now being made to pay the price for their actions.

“If you buy or sell cocaine you are committing a serious offence that can have far-reaching consequences. Class A drugs such as cocaine have a significant impact on our region, fuelling violence and exploitation as well as crime such as burglary and robbery.

“That’s why it’s important that we continue to clamp down on those at the top end of the chain and prevent drugs such as those recovered from the Lenks from reaching general circulation.”

The pair were jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 4 March after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Jason was sentenced to five years and two months in prison, while Callum faces seven years and four months behind bars.

Anyone with information about drug dealing should contact their local police force by calling 101. All of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers build up a better picture of organised crime.

You can also report information, anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.