Two dogs that 'lived in a crate' for six years found new loving owners

Two dogs that spent six years shut in a crate have been found new homes after being rescued by RSPCA inspectors in Suffolk.

Poodle cross dogs Bella and Lila were taken to the Martlesham Animal Centre in February 2021.

Kennel supervisor Natalie Wood said: “Bella and Lila had led such restricted, sheltered lives and we believe they’d only had very limited time out of their crates, so they'd barely experienced the outside world.

"They were completely shut down and were terrified of everything and everyone.

“Their coats were matted and dirty, tangled with urine and faeces.

"They had fleas, their nails were overgrown, their ears were thick with dirt and their teeth were covered in plaque.

"Both were displaying extremely fearful behaviours and we were unable to approach them or handle them.”

Poodle cross Bella spent the first six years of her life living in a crate. Credit: RSPCA

Staff spent weeks gaining the dogs' trust, assessing them and developing rehabilitation plans to help prepare them for new homes.

Natalie added: “It took two months until we were able to take Lila out for her first walk off the site, and a further month until Bella would venture outside the safety of the centre with us. That was a huge milestone for us."

Poodle cross Jemima shortly after she had been rescued by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Natalie added: “After months of slow and gradual work we had a breakthrough in May when Lila, who’d developed a strong bond with our kennel assistant, Lucy, learned to rush over to her when she arrived at her kennel each morning and put her paws onto her shoulders as if to give her a hug.

"It was a beautiful moment."

Jemima has been re-homed and is living in Suffolk. Credit: RSPCA

Lila - now renamed Jemima - was adopted by Deborah Turpin and her family, from Suffolk, to live with their eight-year-old retired racing greyhound, Sam.

“What she’d been through was unimaginable and I knew we had to give her a chance," said Deborah.

"We decided to rename her as we wanted her to leave her old life, and her old name, behind her.”

Bella, who was adopted by a family from Scotland, has also settled into her new home. Her new owner said: “Bella is doing really well; we feel very fortunate to have her!”