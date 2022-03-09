CCTV captures 'terrifying' moment armed robbers barge into Co-op and ransack it

Police are hunting two men who were caught on CCTV armed with crowbars as they ransacked a Cambridgeshire Co-op of £8,000 cash.

Two men armed with crowbars burst into the High Street, Linton supermarket and threatened staff during the Thursday, February 24 incident.

The men forced staff to open the tills and safe and stole cash, police said.

Detectives have released the footage in hopes it will help them catch the pair, and say they believe the robbery was linked to another one two days earlier.

The men from the Sutton robbery on Tuesday, February 22 were also seen on CCTV wearing masks. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two men who carried out a similar assault on the One-Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, were also wielding crowbars and wearing balaclavas.

During that robbery they demanded money from the tills and made off with about £1,000 in cash and cigarettes.

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, said: “These incidents were both terrifying for the staff involved.

"We believe these robberies to be linked and would like to hear from anyone who recognises these incidents or witnessed them, to get in touch.”