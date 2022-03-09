A deal has been agreed for the land next to the Sixfields Stadium in Northampton, which will finally see the completion of the controversial East Stand.

The £2.05m bid for the land was made by County Developments (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), which is owned by Northampton Town Football Club.

The offer was accepted by West Northamptonshire Council at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The deal comes in the same week that the club was celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Northampton Town's first ever team photo in 1897. Credit: Northampton Town

As part of the bid, a pledge was made by CDNL to complete the East Stand at Sixfields Stadium. However, the council said that if work on the stand was not completed to the council’s satisfaction within five years, it would be able to buy the site back for £1. The section of land being sold is broadly bounded by the Sixfields Stadium to the west, Walter Tull Way to the north, Tweed Road to the east and Edgar Mobbs Way to the south.

It also includes the car park adjacent to the household waste recycling centre.

In a statement, the club said: "This is a very important decision for the club, coming in the week of our 125th anniversary, and this now allows the process to move on to the contractual stage with legal papers to be drawn up."

"We would like to thank all supporters, partners, stakeholders and the community for their loyal support throughout the process and we will provide more details over the coming days."

Cllr Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Following comments we received from colleagues at a Full Council meeting last month, we’ve given this issue a great deal of further consideration. “In that time, we received revised bids from both parties, and we have had officers give them due consideration. Based on their advice, along with additional specialist advice we commissioned, we have decided that the CDNL bid is the most prudent of the two options." The council will retain the freehold of the household waste recycling centre and ancillary land.