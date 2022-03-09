A man who carried around a snooker ball in a sock for "protection" has been jailed for nearly three years for a series of random violent attacks in Cambridgeshire

Andrew Cate, 28, assaulted three men he did not know in separate attacks in St Neots that took place between March 2020 and November 2021.

One of the assaults left a man in hospital with a bleed on the brain and had all the hallmarks of a potential "one-punch" killing, according to police.

All the attacks escalated quickly - the first in March 2020 began with Cate approaching a man outside a pub before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

In July of the same year, Cate blocked the path of a van on High Street, St Neots, spat on the bonnet, before getting into the passenger seat to punch the driver.

Police searched Cate in August 2020 after he was spotted acting suspiciously. Officers found he had a sock with a snooker ball inside, which he said he carried “for protection”.

In November 2021 while on bail, Cate punched another man in pub during an argument. The man lost consciousness and had to be taken to hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain.

DC Marcus Johnson said: “Cate’s persistently violent behaviour was disgraceful and caused significant distress and harm to the victims. The victim of the final assault still hasn’t made a full recovery."

“The incident in November bore all the hallmarks of a potential ‘one punch’ killing. People have tragically died following similar attacks and it is only luck the outcome was not even worse.”

Cate admitted five charges at Cambridge Crown Court and this week was sentenced to 35 months in prison.