A mum-of-two from Essex who spent more than six months in hospital after undergoing a lifesaving heart transplant has finally been reunited with her family.

Secondary school teacher Nicola Sharpe, 48, was admitted to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge back in August 2021 after her heart failed.

She was originally put on a ward but then had to be rushed to critical care after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It was there that she spent the majority of the next 190 days before eventually being discharged this week and given the all clear to return home to Southend.

Nicola Sharpe and some of the critical care team at Royal Papworth Hospital

At one point during her stay in hospital, Nicola lost 80% of her blood during an operation and was told she had survived against all the odds.

Thankfully, despite initially being unable to get a transplant due to her high lung pressure, she was finally matched with a suitable donor and surgeons successfully managed to carry out the lifesaving operation.

She's now made so much progress that she's been allowed to leave hospital to spend some much overdue time with her two boys, aged 9 and 12.

“There have been many moments when I thought this day would never come,” admitted Nicola.

“I cannot thank the team at Royal Papworth enough for their expert, outstanding care every day, and my anonymous donor without whom this moment would not be possible.”

Nicola had a long history of heart problems and first noticed that something was wrong in July 2020 when she was out for a run and became so breathless she had to stop.

After the same thing happened again when she climbed a hill during a family trip to Jersey, her brother, who is a doctor, persuaded her to go to A&E where she was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Her condition deteriorated quickly and she was fitted with a pacemaker on New Year's Day 2021 before things really came to a head in August.

Nicola says her husband Peter's death from a sudden and unexplained heart condition seven years ago gave all the motivation she needed to fight for her life because she didn't want her two sons to lose both parents.

All smiles: Nicola and her sons

However, she admits she wouldn't still be here without her donor, and has urged others to have conversations about donating their organs as well.

“My one message to anyone reading this is to please talk to your loved ones about organ donation and let them know if you would like to be a donor should you die. If my donor had not had that conversation with their family, I might still be waiting for a transplant," she said.

“I’ve always been really honest with the kids about what happened to Peter and what I’m now going through. They have asked me some pretty tough questions, like ‘are you going to die like dad’ and ‘how will we live without you’. That first hug with my boys is one of the most special moments in my life; it’s the moment that has been keeping me going - it felt like it lasted forever.”