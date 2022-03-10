A Harlow dad has spoken of his relief at being back in the UK after fleeing war-torn Ukraine with his family.

Nathan Rossiter, an IT consultant from Harlow in Essex, travelled for 16 days to escape the the war zone with his wife Olena and son Leo, five.

They returned to the UK on Tuesday night not knowing when they'll go back.

Nathan had been working and living in Kharkiv near the Russian border for the past seven years.

But after war broke out they headed 300 miles to Kyiv on 21 February to get visas to come to Britain.

They were intending to return to Kharkiv but when their home city began to be bombarded by Russian forces they decided against it.

The family sheltered in a hotel room in Kyiv as the sounds of sirens and explosions echoed outside, desperately hoping the nightmare would end and they'd be able to get out.

Nathan and his family travelling back to the UK Credit: Nathan Rossiter

They were stuck there for a week, with little food, water and insulin, and diabetic Nathan forced to reuse his own needles

Nathan said TV news showed horrific scenes from Kharkiv where his wife's family were still living.

"On the news here you can see body parts on the floor in Kharkiv, dead bodies lying on the floor. My in-laws and all of Lena's family are still in Kharkiv, they are all ok at the moment but things are changing minute by minute, hour by hour. We are trying to keep in touch with them and hope everyone is ok."

Last week, the family managed to board a minibus to the Romanian Border and now they're back in the UK, hoping to make a new life in Essex.

But the painful memories of what they've witnessed and those they've left behind still remain.