A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 90-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash in Great Yarmouth.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the collision, which involved two cars and happened on Alexandra Road on Tuesday 8 March. She was taken to the James Paget Hospital but died the following day.

Michael Irons has been charged with manslaughter, causing the death of another while uninsured, aggravated criminal damage and driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit.

The 26-year-old, of Lilac Close in Bradwell, was due to appear before magistrates in Norwich on Thursday 10 March.