Play video

You can watch a report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper here.

A woman who suffered broken ribs in an 18-month abusive relationship says she wants to help others escape domestic violence.

Hannah Martin, from Weedon in Northamptonshire, was repeatedly beaten up, told she was an unfit mother and had her financial and social life controlled during the relationship with Hayden Wykes.

He is now behind bars - but his final three-hour attack left Hannah with broken ribs before she found the courage to call the police.

Ms Martin said: "I 100% thought that I was going to die. I knew that if he was to do that again then it would be the last time. In my head, I'd said goodbye to my friends and family, my children, whilst the attack was going on, because I truly thought that I wasn't going to come out of it."

Hannah Martin says the Police Constable she contacted saved her life and that she hopes sharing her story will help save others.

Hayden Wykes was jailed for the attack on Hannah Martin Credit: Northants Police

She said: "I'm so grateful for life now, so I have to turn that pain into power and make something positive out of it and, if I can save one person's life then I'll be a very happy person."

One victim who did not survive her abusive relationship was Marion Price.

She was shot dead in her car by her estranged husband Michael Reader in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Now her daughter Toni Brown wants to help others spot the warning signs.

Domestic violence victim Marion Price with her daughter Toni Brown and son Gary Price Credit: Family picture

She said: "As soon as they were married, everything started to change, she started to change and be withdrawn and there was a bit of shame there I think, because she'd married him so quickly and other people didn't approve and so she stayed with him longer.

"But he had this coercive control over her, but eventually she did leave him and started a whole new life, but little did we know that he was tracking her."

Northamptonshire Police gets 1,200 reports of domestic abuse a month.

With a 9% rise during the pandemic - it is one of the force's top priorities.

Det Supt Joe Banfield, Head of Public Protection, Northamptonshire Police said: "We've got a really good new process that's been in place the last couple of months called Op Motto, this is an example of how we take things really seriously and that is putting an independent domestic violence adviser into our control rooms at peak times, partnered up with a cop, that means that when calls are coming in to us, at those points of crisis - we assess each and every one of those and we understand which are the ones that we need to go out to immediately."

This weekend campaigners will stage a protest march in Kettering to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The march on Saturday, March 12, starts at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Park Road at 6pm and will end at the Market Place, where there will be guest speakers.

People have been urged to bring placards, banners and a candle or torch for a candlelit vigil at the end.