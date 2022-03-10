Norfolk's 'Queen of Knitting' has unveiled her latest woollen wonders - and she hopes they might raise a smile from another monarch.

Great-great-grandmother Margaret Seaman has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity with her knitted models, which include Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, Sandringham in stitches and the 'NHS Knittingale'.

The 93-year-old's nifty needles are recognised across the world. Last year, she starred at a textile show in France, won a prize at the 'Oldie of the Year Awards' and was nominated for the ITV Pride of Britain Awards.

Her knitted Sandringham was also displayed in the ballroom on the royal estate - and even enjoyed by the Queen herself during a private meeting.

A meeting which perhaps inspired Margaret's effort to branch out. She's added to her Sandringham estate with an array of knitted trees to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Margaret Seaman has been adding to her knitted Sandringham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Great oaks from little acorns grow," she said. "And great monarchs from little princesses grow. I thought it would make her smile, so I hope she enjoys it when she sees it."

The masterpiece is on display in Norwich as part of the Norfolk Makers Festival.

"We love this festival," said Margaret. "It's just part of my life now.

"We've had people from Cambridge, Yorkshire and London come to see it. That's really rewarding when that happens.

"It's really nice to know people care enough to come all that way to see what you've done."

Margaret's fundraising has been as prolific as her knitting.

She hoped to raise £5,000 for Norfolk's hospitals. Currently, her total stands at more than five times that figure and it's still growing.

"I've been thinking maybe I ought to stop and have a rest," said Margaret. "But each time I say it to people they say 'oh no you won't!"