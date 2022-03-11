The number of positive tests for coronavirus has jumped by more than a third in a week in the East of England with the number of people in hospital with Covid at its highest level for more than four weeks.

Covid infection rates had been falling steadily since the start of 2022 but now in most areas they are rising again. On 24 February the government lifted all remaining legal restrictions imposed during the pandemic and will end free mass testing for Covid-19 at the beginning of April.

Although the strong government advice is that people who test positive for coronavirus should self-isolate at home for five days, there is no legal requirement to do so.

According to figures released by the UK Health Security Agency, in the week to 6 March 2022 there were more than 35,000 new coronavirus cases in the ITV Anglia region - an increase of nearly 10,000 compared with the previous week.

The infection rate across the region was 478 cases per 100,000 people compared with 394 across England as a whole.

Essex and Hertfordshire have seen the steepest rise in cases with an increase of more than 40% in a week. In the Castle Point area of south Essex positive tests have more than doubled and they were up more than 80% in East Cambridgeshire and Maldon in Essex.

Graph showing week-on-week changes in confirmed coronavirus cases in each county in the ITV Anglia region

Some schools have a large number of staff and pupils absent because of coronavirus Credit: ITV News Anglia

The number of Covid infections is affecting schools and workplaces with a large number of staff and pupils absent. One primary school in Norfolk has as many as one-third of pupils away from the classroom and another secondary school in Norwich is preparing to reintroduce measures for remote learning.

Staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to sickness or self-isolation have also risen for the first time since the start of the year.

An average of 55,832 staff at hospital trusts in England were absent each day last week, either because they were unwell or were self-isolating, up slightly from 55,433 in the previous week.

The figures were still well below the levels reached at the peak of the Omicron wave of coronavirus, when absences averaged nearly 90,000.

Graph showing daily hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 in the East of England in 2022

The number of patients being treated in hospital with coronavirus in the East of England is the highest since the first half of February.

On Thursday 10 March there were 1,058 patients in hospital in the region with Covid-19, which was 133 more than on the same day the week before.

However fewer patients are becoming so serious ill that they require treatment to help them breathe. There were 25 patients in the region being treated on a ventilator.

Clickable map of weekly coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region

You can select areas of the map with your cursor to find out the infection rate in your part of the Anglia region. The darker shades of blue indicate the higher infection rates.