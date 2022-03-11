Elderly man, 81, attacked and robbed in a Peterborough care home

An 81-year-old man was violently assaulted and robbed in a Peterborough care home.

Thirty year old Gary Jackson was arrested at his home in Ash Court in Parnwell on Wednesday after the attack at the Heritage Court care home off Eastfield Road.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates Court today (Friday, March 11) charged with assault causing grevious bodily harm with intent, as well as burglary with violence.

The court heard that he broke into the home and beat the elderly resident and stole his bank cards and keys.

Jackson has been remanded in prison and will appear again but a date has not been set.