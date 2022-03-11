Government 'catch-up' programme for school children deemed 'not fit for purpose'

Play video

Watch Graham Stothard's report

The government's multi-million pound tutoring programme to help children catch up on learning missed during the Covid-19 lockdowns has been described as not fit for purpose.

The Education Select Committee found the National Tutoring Programme has so far reached just 15 per cent of its overall target and disadvantaged pupils could be up to eight months behind, prompting fears it's failing the children who need help most.

In its new report, MPs on the cross-party committee call on the government to prove the National Tutoring Programme's efficacy, or else terminate the contract it signed with Randstad.

The report finds that on average, pupils spent just 2.5 hours learning every day and that mental health problems for children rose by 60 per cent.

Chair of the Education Select Committee and MP for Harlow in Essex, the Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP said: "School closures for the majority of pupils was a national disaster for children in terms of their learning loss, their mental health, a rise in their safeguarding risks and damage to their life chances. The education catch-up programme and additional £5 billion of funding provision was of course, hugely welcome. However, there is a real question as to whether it is actually working.

"Our Committee heard that it is not reaching the most disadvantaged children, there are significant regional disparities and there is a real risk of failure through Randstad as the delivery partner. Moreover, it is not reaching the hundreds of thousands of "ghost children" who have not returned to school. Given the increase in children's mental health problems, more work needs to be done to rocket-boost support."

"The Government must ensure Randstad shapes up, or boot them out."

In Cedar Upper in Linslade in Bedfordshire, one hundred pupils are getting extra help.

The school is using money provided by government to run the sessions themselves.

Leah Ferguson-Moore, Deputy Headtecher said: "We did that so that we had much more control and view over what was being taught through the tuition program, who the tutors were. And so that we have a much more clear system so that we could understand the students progress and feedback into that system continually."

Some schools hired outside companies to tutor students but teachers at Cedar Upper say they could do more if they were given more freedom to spend the money how they'd like,

Leah Ferguson-Moore added: "What we found previously with the first round of catch up funding where we were able to spend it as best fitted our needs, is we were able to direct a lot of that money into our students wellbeing, mental health as opposed to focusing specifically on subject tutoring. And that actually in itself was much more supportive of the students general mental health and well-being."