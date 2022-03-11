An RSPCA inspector has described the painstaking operation to rescue a "feisty badger" which had got wedged between a house wall and a fence.

The animal was spotted by a resident last month, trapped in the narrow gap in Reepham, Norfolk.

"I think he had been trapped there for at least eight hours," said RSPCA Inspector Ben Kirby. "A neighbour’s dog had started barking frantically at around 4am.

“It was clear he had tried digging himself out as there was the start of a hole dug under the fence, but that didn’t work.

“He was a fully grown adult and very feisty, so I had to be very careful."

Insp Kirby enlisted the help of two neighbours to remove the fence panel and place a portable kennel in a position to contain the badger.

"Then, using my special catch pole, I manoeuvred him along the gap and soon got him out of that tight spot and into the kennel.

"Happily, when I checked him over he had no visible injuries so I was able to release him in the countryside nearby.

“My thanks go to the concerned resident who reported the badger’s plight to us.

"Luckily, the animal was rescued in the nick of time and in good health, but the outcome after being trapped for so long could have been very different.”

