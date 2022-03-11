A woman was dragged and punched in the head at a circus show on Thursday evening after man became "volatile" during the performance.

A man was seen dragging a member of the audience across the floor of the tent at Northampton Circus.

The attack happened between 7:45pm and 8:30pm at The Sixfields Stadium where a show had been taking place.

Circus Zyair have held performances all week, with last night's starting at 7:30pm.

A circus spokesman said: "The Circus is held annually in Northampton and unfortunately during one of our performances yesterday a member of the audience became very volatile. "He was removed from the site by our security staff and the police were called who quickly dealt with him. The performance was unaffected."

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Police in Northampton are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.