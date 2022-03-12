Bird flu has been detected on a second farm on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Authorities have now created a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the farm near the village of Redgrave.

Any birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled and those in the protection zone must be kept inside.

The news comes just days after an outbreak on a duck farm also in Redgrave where around 35,000 ducks were culled and a separate incident reported at a chicken farm near Elmswell in February.

The HN51 strain of disease is highly infectious - often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry.

According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs there are currently 84 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England.

Although a man from South West England was infected in January with the virus, it is extremely rare and public health officials have repeatedly stressed that risk to humans is low.