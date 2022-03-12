A four-year-old French Bulldog has undergone major surgery costing £4,000 to help her walk again.

Mavis suffers from intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) - a degenerative illness that can affect a dog’s spine and mobility.

The disease was likely caused by the way she has been bred, so the RSPCA has launched a new campaign to raise awareness.

Save Our Breath urges people not to buy breeds who cannot live normal lives due to the irresponsible way they’ve been selectively bred.

Mavis is recovering after major surgery to help her walk again. Credit: RSPCA

Mavis was taken in by the RSPCA in Suffolk in December 2021 when her back end became immobile.

Her former owner could not afford the expensive surgery so signed Mavis over to the RSPCA for urgent help.

She was immediately seen by local vets who suspected a slipped disc in her spine and she was referred to a specialist.

Kennel supervisor Natalie Wood said: “Mavis was in a bad way and struggled to move. She had decompression spinal surgery - a specialist procedure that was carried out for intervertebral disc extrusion - and has, thankfully, been recovering really well in a foster home.

“Her mobility has steadily been improving and, although she has a long road ahead of her, her physiotherapy has been progressing well.”

Mavis has a degenerative disease that affects her mobility. Credit: RSPCA

Although Mavis' condition has improved, the degenerative disease will impact her quality of life forever.

Ms Wood said: “Vets have suggested that Mavis will likely need to remain on the lead on walks for the rest of her life to prevent sudden bursts of running or jumping and she’ll never be able to undergo strenuous activity.

"She’ll always need assistance navigating the stairs and will also need to find a new home without any big or bouncy dogs to protect her back.”

Mavis is now looking for a new home, but the team at RSPCA Martlesham is struggling to find owners who are prepared to take her on and fund future procedures, due her health problems.

Mavis is said to be a sweet, friendly dog, who would make a wonderful companion.

But it’s unlikely she’ll be insurable so her owners will need to be aware of possible future costs linked to her spinal problems and can commit to ongoing physiotherapy.

Anyone interested in rehoming Mavis can find out more about her online.