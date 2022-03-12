A huge sculpture has been installed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to bring hope and strength to patients.

The 4.5m stainless steel 'Tree of Life' was created by Norfolk-based artist Mark Reed.

It was commissioned by the Kings Lynn Hospitals’ League of Friends before the start of the pandemic, for the hospital's memorial garden, and will be a "place for commemoration and even joy amongst the most difficult days."

The 2.5 tonne tree is covered in more than 2,000 colourful oak leaves, which can be engraved with memories or a personal message to loved ones.

Watch as the tree is installed at the hospital

"The idea is to provide a statement piece in a secluded courtyard within the hospital grounds", Mr Reed says.

"An area for quiet reflection for patients and their families. A beautiful sculpture to give hope and the strength of a mighty oak to inspire and provide an oasis of calm."

For Mr Reed, the hospital and sculpture has personal significance. He lost his father to cancer at the QEII, but also wanted the sculpture to reflect the joy and celebration of life, as his first son Oscar was born at the hospital 18 years ago.

The tree travelled to the hospital by police escort. Credit: Mark Reed Sculpture

Mark Reed also created the 'Your Waves go Over Me' sculpture - a 10 meter wave of 3,000 fish at Norwich Cathedral, as part of the Dippy the Dinosaur tour last year.