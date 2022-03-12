Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information following six burglaries in a single road in Peterborough.

A home in Peveril Road, Dogsthorpe, was burgled on Thursday 10 March between 11.10am and 12.20pm.

It is believed offenders entered the home via an open rear window and searched the house before making off with £1,000 in cash and high-value jewellery.

This is the sixth incident in the same road since the beginning of this year, with the others taking place on 6 and 9 January, two on 8 February and one on 2 March.

Chief Inspector Olly Warsop, lead for neighbourhood policing in Peterborough, said: “We understand there has been concern raised by the local community, however I must reassure people all of these incidents are being investigated, we are working hard to identify those responsible and have increased patrols in the area.

“We recognise and know first-hand the devastating effect burglary can have on victims. It extends far beyond the damage caused or valuables stolen, terrible as these may be, the trauma and psychological scars take a long time to heal, if ever."

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is being urged to contact the police.