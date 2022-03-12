Credit: The rock star took matters into his own hands as he felt nobody else could be ‘bothered to do it’.

He may be one of the biggest rock stars in the world, but that didn't stop Sir Rod Stewart getting his hands dirty to fix potholes near his home in Essex.

The 77-year-old shared videos on Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into potholes in Harlow.

The 'Maggie May' singer sported a tracksuit with a high vis jacket, as he felt nobody else could be ‘bothered to do it’.

“I’m repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it", he said in the video.

“This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages",

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11."

Sir Rod has been hailed by locals who live in the area for repairing the potholes.

The singer released his latest album The Tears Of Hercules in 2021, which peaked at number five in the UK albums chart. He is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “Whilst we appreciate Sir Rod’s commitment to improving his community, we would discourage anyone from doing work on the roads themselves because without proper traffic management and other specific safety measures, residents are putting themselves at risk.”