Five organisations in the East of England will benefit from more than £1 million of government funding.

Lowestoft Museum, The North End Trust in King's Lynn and Sainsbury Centre in Norwich are among the organisations which will receive cash through the Cultural Investment Fund.

The money will be used for urgent maintenance works and to protect artworks from damage.

It's also hoped the cash will safeguard arts venues for future generations.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “I am delighted that we are providing this funding to five critical cultural organisations in the East of England. I can’t wait to see the difference these awards make.”

Almost £250,000 will go to Lowestoft Museum, a free volunteer-led museum inside Grade II listed Broad House.

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts will receive £325,000 to enable vital work to be carried out to the fabric of the building and protect artworks from light damage.

More than £50,000 will go to The North End Trust to make True’s Yard, an independent community museum in King’s Lynn fit for the future.

The museum celebrates the fishing community of the North End, which made a significant contribution to Lynn’s economic and social life for 900 years.

English Heritage has been awarded £144,000 for its work at the 17th Century Row Houses in Great Yarmouth.

The buildings offer a glimpse into the town’s social and architectural history and this funding will help repair water damage and structural defects to enable its reopening.

Rob Woodside, English Heritage’s Estates Director, said: “Row House is a rare 17-century survivor of a distinctive type of building, once common in Great Yarmouth. It houses a fascinating collection of objects and fittings rescued from now long-lost rows, all of which gave a real insight into the town’s social history and its international trade links.

“The house is an accredited museum, and we are extremely grateful for this significant MEND grant. It will go towards urgent repairs and help to ensure that this time capsule can re-open to the public and play a role in the life of the town.”